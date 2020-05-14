May 14, 2020

SHOCK: WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT ‘NUKED THE LOCKDOWNS,’ BUSINESSES CAN REOPEN. “While the Journal-Sentinel claimed that the court ‘struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ order,’ the very first line of the opinion, written by Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, contradicts this claim. ‘This case is about the assertion of power by one unelected official, Andrea Palm, and her order to all people within Wisconsin to remain in their homes, not to travel and to close all businesses that she declares are not ‘essential’ in Emergency Order 28. Palm says that failure to obey Order 28 subjects the transgressor to imprisonment for 30 days, a $250 fine or both. This case is not about Governor Tony Evers’ Emergency Order or the powers of the Governor,’ Roggensack argues.”