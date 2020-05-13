«
May 13, 2020

A FRAUD, ON THE COURT: Jonathan Turley sees Judge Sullivan’s action as highly questionable:

Remember, the claim that our institutions have been deeply corrupted by a self-serving partisan mob is just crazy conspiracy theory.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:21 pm
