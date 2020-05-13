GLAD TO SEE JOHN WINGER’S POST-ARMY LAW CAREER IS DOING WELL: ‘BOOM SHAKALAKA’ Is Not Response to Bar Complaint, Court Says.

A Massachusetts lawyer whose response to a state bar misconduct investigation was, “SILENCE. (BOOM SHAKALAKA),” was rightfully suspended for failing to cooperate with the probe, the state’s high court said.

The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts on May 12 also affirmed a finding of contempt against Ilya Liviz for not complying with that suspension order.

Liviz made “no meaningful attempt to challenge on appeal” the contempt order and focused instead on his claims concerning the order’s validity, the court noted on Tuesday.

After he was administratively suspended in April 2019, the Lowell, Massachusetts, lawyer was prohibited from performing legal work. But a judge concluded that he “rendered legal services” during this time, which is why he was found to have been in contempt, the high court said.