May 13, 2020

HEATHER MAC DONALD: The Therapeutic Campus. Why are college students seeking mental-health services in record numbers? The therapeutic bureaucracy is flourishing as “safe spaces” expand into woke spas for the most privileged neurotics in history.

Underneath the essential oils and yoga mats, the woke spa mental-wellness crusade is accomplishing an even more profound transformation of university life.The assumption that emotional threat and danger lie just beyond the spa is the product of an increasingly female-dominated student body, faculty, and administration. That assumption is undermining traditional academic values of rational discourse, argumentation, and free speech.

