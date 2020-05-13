May 13, 2020
THE COWARD OF THE COUNTY: Tesla May Get to Reopen California Plant Next Week, County Says.
Health officers for Alameda County said late Tuesday that the factory can reopen if Tesla adopts safety recommendations in addition to a new plan the company submitted on Monday. While the county will let Tesla start to augment its operations this week, city police will be called upon to verify that the carmaker is adhering to the agreed measures aimed at protecting workers.
Translation: They caved to Musk.