May 13, 2020

JAMES LILEKS’ WEDNESDAY REVIEW OF MODERN THOUGHT:

Made the mistake of looking at Twitter before the usual “let’s get irritated by the news of the day” time, which is 11 AM, and encountered someone I know and like retweeting stuff about how people want grandma to die. It’s like a switch flips: nope, not going to take you seriously on this matter ever again. Grandma killer is the Godwin of the pandemic.

* * * * * * * *

Ding! Godwin gets another royalty check.

I think a lot of people who lived their lives in a quivering state of imminent ecological collapse-panic have moved those emotions from that box into this one, and feel energized because the dread now seems even more imminent, and they have Science! on their side, and their enemies are all the right enemies, and this time they can make a difference. And it requires nothing.

Exit quote: “Also lol at the idea that people were more decent in the 80s. They just didn’t have international platforms to advertise their soullessness.” Read the whole thing.