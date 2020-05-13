«

May 13, 2020

JOHN GALT, PARTY OF TWO, YOUR TABLE IS READY:  Restaurants told to keep log of customer contact info after reopening in Phase 2.

“Weird. I didn’t know so many guys were named John Galt.”
“Yeah, that and Lazarus Long.”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 12:27 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.