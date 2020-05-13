May 13, 2020
JOHN GALT, PARTY OF TWO, YOUR TABLE IS READY: Restaurants told to keep log of customer contact info after reopening in Phase 2.
“Weird. I didn’t know so many guys were named John Galt.”
“Yeah, that and Lazarus Long.”
JOHN GALT, PARTY OF TWO, YOUR TABLE IS READY: Restaurants told to keep log of customer contact info after reopening in Phase 2.
“Weird. I didn’t know so many guys were named John Galt.”
“Yeah, that and Lazarus Long.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.