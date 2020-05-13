May 13, 2020

HMM: Did Missouri Just Out-Lawfare China? “Much remains to be seen in a very dynamic, geo-strategically charged time as the present amid the backdrop of great-power competition. If the lawsuits proceed and the PRC is implicated, then Missouri may be justified to go after all manners of Chinese assets and enterprises operating in the state. And American companies in Missouri with significant Chinese interests could be in jeopardy. The state’s lawsuit may even portend more legal action by other American municipalities and states, even perhaps private citizens and companies. Additionally, the Missouri lawsuit could snow-ball across as others from across the international community file lawsuits of their own. To counter, the PRC will likely challenge or ju-jitsu Missouri’s litigation with its own brand of lawfare.”

Regardless of how the mainland People’s Republic of China responds, the Communist Party is just one organization. But there are 50 states, 3,141 counties, and countless municipalities in this country, all with potential legal scores to settle against Beijing.