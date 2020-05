CONRAD BLACK: Democrats Charge Into a Political Cul-de-Sac. “Democrats don’t have much hope to cling to, but they don’t deserve better.”

Too much detail for a proper excerpt, so be sure to read the whole thing.

I’d just add that Democrats will sacrifice Biden long before they’d ever give up on the Obama myth, but if Barr pushes hard enough there’s some small chance they’ll have to give up both.