May 13, 2020

OBAMABIDENGATE: Joe Biden Denies Then Admits To Knowledge Of FBI’s Flynn Set Up.

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” when George Stephanopoulos asked what he knew of the FBI’s operations in early 2017.

Biden went on to call new earthshattering revelations in recent weeks about the Obama administration’s spy scandal a distraction from the ongoing public health pandemic in an effort to avoid the topic.

“This is all about diversion. This is a game this guy plays all the time. The country is in crisis … He should stop trying to always divert attention from the real concerns of the American people.”

Stephanopoulos followed up, adding that Biden was present at a Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting where he and President Barack Obama was briefed by top White House national security officials on plans to question Flynn over conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislak as the presidential transition was underway.

“I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted,” Biden said. “I was aware that there was, that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about.”