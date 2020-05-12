May 12, 2020

BIDEN STRUGGLES WITH FLYNN QUESTIONS ON ABC, BARELY ASKED ABOUT READE:

After the first couple questions focused on the response to the coronavirus pandemic, Stephanopoulos turned to Flynn:

A loud exasperated sigh could be heard from Biden as Stephanopoulos asked the notably pointed question. The Democratic presidential candidate seemed agitated and annoyed at having to respond: “I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two, this is all about diversion….The country is in crisis….He should stop trying to always divert attention from the real concerns of the American people.”

However, Stephanopoulos didn’t let the matter go. In fact, he caught Biden saying something untrue: “I do want to press that. You say you didn’t know anything about it, but you were reported to be at a January 5th, 2017 meeting where you and the President were briefed on the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn over those conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador Kislyak.”

Biden was flustered as he fumbled around for an answer: