PROFESSOR JACOBSON: The center did not hold under prolonged and arbitrary lockdowns, as predicted. Two weeks would have been a blip, a month would have been fine, two months is bad, and longer would be disastrous.

It’s made worse because it was sold as two weeks to flatten the curve, and now it’s being sustained many places based on justifications that were never mentioned at the start. Resistance is inevitable. Heck, even the Germans are chafing.