May 12, 2020

NYC’S CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 20,000: HEALTH DEPARTMENT.

More here: “The New York City Department on Health said over 20,000 have died from the coronavirus as of May 10 at 6pm. These include 14,928 confirmed deaths and 5,129 probable deaths, taking the total to 20,056. Those who were marked as probable deaths did not have a positive coronavirus laboratory test result, but the causes of death on their death certificates are listed as Covid-19 or an equivalent, the city said.”