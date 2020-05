HELTER STELTER: Brian Stelter: ‘It is racist’ for Trump to tell Asian-American reporter Weijia Jiang to ‘ask China’ about coronavirus deaths.

Flashback to Mark Steyn during a previous election year: If you can hear the whistle, you’re the dog.

Earlier: Kellyanne Conway Presses CBS Reporter Weijia Jiang At Center Of ‘Kung Flu’ Controversy For Details. Reporter Refuses To Answer.