May 12, 2020

ENDORSED: Require administration layoffs before colleges get any more higher ed bailouts: scholars. “Colleges and universities should be required to cut administrative bloat by 50 percent or more before they are entitled to receive any more bailout money from the feds, argues a right-leaning group of scholars. That’s one of several suggestions spelled out by the National Association of Scholars — a nonprofit working to reform higher education — in its newly released Critical Care report.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
