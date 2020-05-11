«
May 11, 2020

I DUNNO MAN, WINDOWS SUCKS BUT THIS SEEMS A BIT EXTREME:

UPDATE: From the comments: “Has the statute of limitations expired yet for Windows ME?”

I dunno, but I think this is serious. I hear that Clippy is in witness protection.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:30 pm
