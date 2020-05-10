May 10, 2020

COLLUSION: China’s Incestuous Relationship with the WHO Might Be Worse Than We Originally Thought. “If what the intelligence agencies around the world believe is in fact true, China prevented the world from having four to six weeks to prepare for the spread of the virus. Leaders in each country could have done more to protect their citizens, and there would have been a greater likelihood the virus would be contained to China, if not Wuhan. China lied. The WHO took part in that, and now both need to be held accountable.”