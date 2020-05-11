May 11, 2020

RED ALERT… SIGN THIS PETITION: Argh. California’s deep-blue legislature is trying to engineer the repeal of Proposition 209. This is a real threat.

If you were around in 1996, you may recall 209. It was the explosively controversial California voter initiative that amended the state constitution to read: “The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis or race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

I co-chaired the campaign back in 1996. It is important to me. It hasn’t always been complied with, but it still packs a significant punch. That’s why the legislature wants to repeal it (though to do so they must put it to another vote).

Please, if you can, sign this petition. It already has over 24,000 signatures, but it’s going to need a lot more to get attention from our esteemed legislators.

With a little luck, I will have an op-ed coming out soon on this topic. I will also be blogging on it (a lot!) over the next few weeks. (If you are interested in reading about some of the good Proposition has done, read this.)