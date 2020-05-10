May 10, 2020

ROGER KIMBALL: Flynn Revelations May Lead to Disillusionment With Deep State, Not Retribution.

You would have to go far down the Democratic food chain—to a Peter Strzok or a Lisa Page—before you get to someone dispensable enough to be thrown under the bus.

Which is why retribution is a fond hope. The best we can hope for is a general disillusionment and erosion of authority in the public’s acquiescence to rule by the Deep State. That would undoubtedly be a victory, the more thoroughgoing the disillusionment, the better. Doubtless, retribution, in the form of indictments, would be more satisfying. But politics, as Bismarck observed, is the art of the possible.