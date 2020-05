BECAUSE OF COURSE HE DID: Never Trumper Bill Kristol Posts Ghoulish Fantasy of Pelosi Becoming President This Year, It Does Not Go Well.

At this point maybe we should retire “NeverTrump” and replace it with something like “Formerly Closeted Democrat Who Wishes to Be Thought of as a Moderate But No One Is Buying It.”

It’s a little wordy, isn’t it?