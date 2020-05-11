May 11, 2020

CAPITALISM: As Food Supply Chain Breaks Down, Farm-To-Door CSAs Take Off.

Images of some American farmers dumping milk, plowing under crops and tossing perishables amid sagging demand and falling prices during the deadly coronavirus pandemic has made for dramatic TV.

But it’s not the whole story.

“We had a reporter call here and say, ‘We want to see some produce rotting in the field and milk going down the drains,’ ” said Judith Redmond, a longtime farmer in California’s Capay Valley, northwest of Sacramento. “And I said, ‘Well, actually, that’s not what’s happening in the Capay Valley.’ ”

Redmond, a founding partner of the 450-acre, organic Full Belly Farm, is busier than ever trying to ramp up production to meet soaring demand.