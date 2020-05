CALIFORNICATION: CA Assemblywoman Tweets ‘F*ck Elon Musk’ After He Threatens to Move Tesla Out of California Over Health Restrictions.

Good move. That’ll make him want to stay.

Of course, this isn’t just any assemblywoman, it’s the sponsor of AB5, the bill that impoverished so many gig workers in California. She shouted profanity at them, too.

Why are Dem politicians so thoughtlessly rude and mean?