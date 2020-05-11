May 11, 2020

«
NURSING HOMES: The Real Center of the Pandemic. “Fewer than 1 percent of New York residents live in senior homes, but residents of such homes account for 22 percent of Covid-19 hospitalizations—the curve that most needs flattening.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 1:00 pm
