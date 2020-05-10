«
»

May 10, 2020

THE DANGER ON THE ROCKS IS SURELY PAST. STILL I REMAIN TIED TO THE MAST. Time to end Coronavirus restrictions?

UPDATE: Undoing the knots — Boris Johnson speech: PM announces first easing of lockdown and sets out three-step plan.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:58 pm
