HOW BADLY IS GAVIN NEWSOM’S PERMA-SHUTDOWN GOING? WILLIE BROWN IS SAVAGING HIM IN THE CHRONICLE: This can’t go on. California has to figure a way out. “When people were asked to shelter in place, they did so in amazing numbers and with no plan. But nobody envisioned the shelter-in-place would last this long.”

UPDATE: When Willie Brown and Mary Katharine Ham are on the same side: