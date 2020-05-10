«
May 10, 2020

IT WOULD NOT BE UNREASONABLE, IN THIS CRISIS, TO DEMAND THAT ADMINISTRATORS’ SHARE OF THE BUDGET BE ROLLED BACK TO 2000 LEVELS: Require administration layoffs before colleges get any more higher ed bailouts: scholars.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am
