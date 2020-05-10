May 10, 2020

FAKE NEWS: Gun-Control Activist Deploys Fake Photo in Attack on Virginia Republican.

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts shared a fake photograph to attack GOP congressional hopeful Nick Freitas in a now-deleted Thursday tweet.

Freitas, an Army veteran, is running to unseat freshman representative Abigail Spanberger (D., Va.), who is backed by prominent gun-control groups, including Moms Demand Action. Watts, who founded the group in 2012, falsely accused Freitas of promoting a t-shirt that bears the Moms Demand Action logo, but features stick figures engaged in various acts of sexual congress and depravity. The Thursday tweet, which Watts has since deleted, included a fundraising plea in support of Spanberger.

Freitas responded to the attack Thursday, accusing Watts of engaging in “politics of slander” to bolster her candidate.

“Not only is this ‘tweet’ verifiably fake, but she used it to slander my wife,” Freitas said in a tweet. “If they can’t win on issues, they engage in the politics of slander + personal destruction.” He went on to ask Spanberger if she stood behind the “lies your allies @MomsDemand are spreading to raise money for you.” Spanberger has not addressed Watts’s tweet and did not respond to a request for comment.