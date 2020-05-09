May 9, 2020

VITAMIN D UPDATE: Northwestern Univ.: Vitamin D appears to play role in COVID-19 mortality rates. “By analyzing publicly available patient data from around the globe, Backman and his team discovered a strong correlation between vitamin D levels and cytokine storm — a hyperinflammatory condition caused by an overactive immune system — as well as a correlation between vitamin D deficiency and mortality. . . . his is exactly where Backman believes vitamin D plays a major role. Not only does vitamin D enhance our innate immune systems, it also prevents our immune systems from becoming dangerously overactive. This means that having healthy levels of vitamin D could protect patients against severe complications, including death, from COVID-19.”

Plus: “Backman said this correlation might help explain the many mysteries surrounding COVID-19, such as why children are less likely to die. Children do not yet have a fully developed acquired immune system, which is the immune system’s second line of defense and more likely to overreact. ‘Children primarily rely on their innate immune system,” Backman said. “This may explain why their mortality rate is lower.’ Backman is careful to note that people should not take excessive doses of vitamin D, which might come with negative side effects.”

They have a lot of disclaimers about taking Vitamin D in response, but as it’s cheap, safe, and well-understood — and lots of people are deficient anyway — I don’t see any reason for most folks not to take it in reasonable doses.