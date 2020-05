MICHAEL WALSH: Why the dismissal of Michael Flynn’s case could win Trump reelection. It certainly should.

And my “living, breathing Constitution” analysis says Trump should get a third term, to make up for the criminal effort to undermine his first term. After all, the Constitutions is made to change and adapt to the times, and the Framers could never have imagined this unholy alliance between the dregs of the bureaucracy and the media, along with seditious members of Congress.