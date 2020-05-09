May 9, 2020

WHY IS DENMARK DOING SO WELL, ASKS NICK KRISTOF. IT’S A MYSTERY.

For all of Denmark’s successes, its model faces challenges. A central one is that the Danish system emerged from a homogeneous society with strong social trust, and some experts wonder whether Denmark can indefinitely sustain its high-wage, high-productivity economy as less-skilled immigrants stream in from poorer countries. Denmark compiled a heroic record resisting the Nazis to save most of its Jewish population in World War II, so it surprised me to encounter strong anti-immigrant feelings, even xenophobia.

We may never know the secret of its cultural cohesion and willingness to sacrifice for fellow citizens. But we can surely achieve the same if we just empower more bureaucrats.