May 9, 2020

IF ENOUGH OLD PEOPLE IN NEW YORK’S NURSING HOMES DIE, THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS WILL HELP PIMP YOUR SWAG. “It sure is good to be a politician of the media’s preferred party:”



Earlier:

Personally, I like to wear some sweet Andrew Cuomo togs while coloring this:

“His politics might be moderate, but his appeal is extreme in Jason Millet’s Joe Biden coloring book for adults, Hot Cup of Joe.”

Narrator voice: given his support of AOC’s Green Nude Eel, California’s job-killing #AB-5 law, and his praise for Communist China, Biden’s politics in 2020 are far from moderate: