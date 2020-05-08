May 8, 2020

NOT MUCH CHANGE IN MY AREA, A WEEK AFTER REOPENING STARTED: Coronavirus in Tennessee: Elective surgery dates for hospitals set; 55 active Knox County cases, 272 total. “The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases on Friday, bringing the total case number to 272. Knox County reported 55 active cases on Friday, up from 52 on Thursday. The total number of recovered cases remained at 212. . . . There are three patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the 272 cases, 36 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.”

They’re restarting elective surgeries, too.