May 8, 2020

IT WAS LEG DAY, so I squatted again. Stopped at 275, which killed me last week. This time it’s left me a bit sore, but not jelly like last time, when climbing the three steps from my garage to my house was a killer. The gym (Gold’s) was busier than last week, but still pretty empty. I’m getting used to working out in a mask, but lifting in one leaves me blown as if I’d had a cardio workout. As a result, I’m taking things easy. One of my doc friends said that since he’s worn a mask for hours in the OR, he thought people complaining about working out in one were just whining until he tried it. Nope! Totally different thing when you’re exerting yourself hard.