May 8, 2020

SO I WENT GROCERY SHOPPING LAST NIGHT AFTER DINNER. They had plenty of everything. There was even hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Bought some nice prime steaks and some pork chops from a fully-stocked meat department.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:07 am
