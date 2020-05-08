May 8, 2020
SO I WENT GROCERY SHOPPING LAST NIGHT AFTER DINNER. They had plenty of everything. There was even hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Bought some nice prime steaks and some pork chops from a fully-stocked meat department.
