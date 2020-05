TREAT THE NEWS WITH SKEPTICISM: Walla Walla County retracts claim about ‘coronavirus parties,’ says they never occurred. “Officials in Walla Walla County are retracting their claim that some people held parties in which they intentionally exposed themselves to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Meghan DeBolt, the director of the southeast Washington county’s Department of Community Health, issued a statement late Wednesday saying her earlier remarks were incorrect.”