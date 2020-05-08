May 8, 2020

GEE, GOVERNOR CUOMO WENT ANTI-ABORTION SO FAST I ALMOST MISSED IT: ‘How much is a human life worth?’ Gov. Cuomo outlines pitfalls of reopening too quickly.

Projection models have doubled the number of expected deaths in the United States due to COVID-19 because of reopening acceleration in many states.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing that the projection made by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation jumped from 60,000 to 135,000, which “reflects increased human mobility and the easing of social distancing measures in many U.S. states.”

“The faster we reopen, the lower the economic cost, but the more lives will be lost,” he said. He called every human life “priceless.”