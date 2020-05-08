«
May 8, 2020

IT’S A COMMON, GARDEN VARIETY VIRUS. NOT EVEN IN THE TOP TEN HIGH SCORES WITH PLAYERS LIKE THE BLACK PLAGUE, SMALL POX, MALARIA, OR A BUNCH OF OTHER THINGS THAT HAVE KILLED HUMANS THROUGH MILLENNIA.  OUR SUICIDAL OVERREACTION? THAT IS FOR THE AGES, THOUGH: Is the Coronavirus Unprecedented?  Supposing any historians exist in the future we’re destroying, they’ll be very puzzled at the insanity. But some might find a clue in decades of post-apocalyptic fiction, and a desperate need to prove OrangeManBad on the part of those controlling the media narrative.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:00 am
