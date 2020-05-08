May 8, 2020

NEIMAN MARCUS BECOMES 2ND MAJOR RETAILER TO SEEK CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY:

The move by the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain was announced Thursday and follows the bankruptcy filing by J.Crew on Monday. Experts believe there will be more to come even as businesses start to reopen in parts of the country like Texas and Florida.

Related: Nordstrom permanently closing Sacramento mall store as COVID-19 hammers economy.

More: All 97 locations of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes have been permanently shut down in the wake of Coronavirus.

Sadly, Websites such as DeadMalls.com are going to have plenty of opportunities for updates in the next couple of years, as shopping malls lose their anchor stores and restaurants.