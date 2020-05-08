May 8, 2020

INDUSTRIES IN SUSPENSE: Satellite Images Show Armadas Of Vacant Cruise Ships Huddling Together Out At Sea. “Although there are no passengers aboard these ships, some of which cost well over a billion dollars to build, there are plenty of people still on board. Much of their crews are literally trapped on these vessels. As the world cut back travel due to COVID-19’s explosive spread around the globe and cruise ships became very unwanted guests at long-established ports of call, cruise line workers were trapped at their floating workplaces far from home.”