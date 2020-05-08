May 8, 2020

HARD TRUTHS: Rand Paul Has a Frightening Reality Check for States Keeping Their Residents in Lockdown.

“We have no money, we have no rainy day account, we have no savings account. The three trillion that we’ve already passed out is imaginary money,” said Paul.

“It’s being borrowed, basically, from China. So the irony is we got the virus from China and now we’re going to be more dependent by borrowing more money from China,” continued Paul.

“The only thing that recovers our economy is opening the economy,” said Paul. “It’s not a lack of money, it’s a lack of commerce. If you let people have commerce, if you let them trade, if you take them out from forcible home arrest, our economy will recover. But if you keep everybody under home arrest and say you cannot practice your business, you cannot sell your goods, there will continue to be economic calamity.”