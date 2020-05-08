May 8, 2020

«
GO AHEAD, BITE THE BIG APPLE. DON’T MIND THE MAGGOTS. Call it DeBLOVID-19: Mayor Urged NYCers to ‘Go On With Your Lives’ as City Became Cesspool of Infection.

What, you thought I could only do Steely Dan references?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
