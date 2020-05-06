May 6, 2020

I LOVE WHEN JOURNALISTS GO BALLISTIC OVER BEING TREATED THE WAY JOURNALISTS TREAT EVERYONE ELSE: Politico Reporter Melts Down Over Conservative Media Citing New York Times Letter From Politico ‘Founder.’ “What might have been expected would be for Politico to come out with a strong statement in defense of journalism over partisan activism. What might have been expected would be for all real journalists to condemn Torchin’s statement, even if just to pretend they disagree with it. What Politico did instead was attack people who noticed the letter to the editor. Really.”

At this point, does anyone really expect Politico, or journalists, to behave as described above, as opposed to how Politically actually did behave?