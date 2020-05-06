«
»

May 6, 2020

THE CODE WAS CRAP: Ferguson’s Imperial Model. “On a personal level, I’d go further and suggest that all academic epidemiology be defunded. This sort of work is best done by the insurance sector. Insurers employ modellers and data scientists, but also employ managers whose job is to decide whether a model is accurate enough for real world usage and professional software engineers to ensure model software is properly tested, understandable and so on. Academic efforts don’t have these people, and the results speak for themselves.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:18 pm
