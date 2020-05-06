«
May 6, 2020

FINES ISSUED AFTER VIDEO SHOWS GROUP SKATEBOARDING ON ONTARIO’S GARDINER EXPRESSWAY.

Best to take the California approach and fill the expressway with gravel to put a stop to this unauthorized display of enthusiastic fun.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:55 pm
