May 6, 2020
FINES ISSUED AFTER VIDEO SHOWS GROUP SKATEBOARDING ON ONTARIO’S GARDINER EXPRESSWAY.
Best to take the California approach and fill the expressway with gravel to put a stop to this unauthorized display of enthusiastic fun.
