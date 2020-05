COMEY USED TO BE AN ARROGANT CROOK. Now he’s a nervous one.

The DoJ’s Inspector General found that James Comey “set a dangerous example” as FBI Director for leaking classified info for personal gain.

His calls for honest, competent leadership are farcical.

So too are those who believe his lies. https://t.co/Xke8tGrwe0

— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) May 7, 2020