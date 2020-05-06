«
May 6, 2020

PROJECT VERITAS EXPOSES CBS THIS MORNING CREW FAKING A SCENE AT A MICHIGAN COVID TESTING SITE.

To be fair, that’s awfully on-brand from the network that brought you Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Katie Couric, and Scott Pelley.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:49 pm
