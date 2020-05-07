May 7, 2020

THE DEMAND FOR HATE CRIMES IN AMERICA FAR OUTSTRIPS THE SUPPLY: Smells like Smollett: California student faces felonies for allegedly faking violent hate crimes. Or there’s this scalding hot take from LaVerne professor Judy Holiday: “One professor told Campus Reform that rather than the students’ lies being indicative of a lack of real racism in the community, her actions reflect just the opposite: that racism is such a problem that people feel compelled to make up incidents.”

Um, yeah.