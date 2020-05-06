May 6, 2020

PHOTOGRAPHY IS NOT A CRIME: Video vigilante said he was ‘rude,’ but not breaking the law recording at MGH.

A video vigilante charged with trespassing at Massachusetts General Hospital said he agrees he may have been “rude,” but he doesn’t want to be tossed in jail where fears of coronavirus are running rampant.

John L. McCullough told the Herald Tuesday evening he is a First Amendment crusader who takes videos of police and posts them to YouTube. That’s what got him a June 2 arraignment date.

“I understand how people may feel, but that doesn’t mean I should be locked up,” McCullough said, adding he posts his work to “The Resistance” channel on the video platform.

“Did I break the law? No. I may have been rude,” he added. “I understand people may feel jittery, but where peoples’ feelings start my rights don’t stop.”

McCullough, 41, was charged with trespassing, disturbing the peace and threats to do bodily harm after police say he refused to stop recording Sunday evening, as the Herald reported.

He’s accused of recording video at MGH of a ramp where “hundreds of nurses, doctors, physician assistants, and other medical staff arriving and leaving the hospital after a 12 hour shift during the COVID-19 Pandemic” could be seen leaving, according to a police report. . . .

McCullough said “20 other cameras” were probably rolling at the same time as he was — alluding to security cameras in the area.