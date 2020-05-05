May 5, 2020

THE OBESITY CONNECTION: Fat could be helping coronavirus to infiltrate cells. “Fat cells produce large amounts of a protein used by the coronavirus to infiltrate human cells, researchers have warned, pointing to a potential explanation for why obese people are more severely affected. Certain types of drugs used in diabetes might be repurposed to fight Covid-19 as a result of the findings, the scientists said. ‘Weight loss per se’ could also be useful.”

It’s amazing how many asymptomatic cases we’re seeing in prisons and meatpacking plants. Could this be part of it? Or is it something else?