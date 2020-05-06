«
»

May 6, 2020

AUSTIN BAY PEELS CHINESE AGENT OF INFLUENCE BEN RHODES LIKE A GRAPE:

Yes, call it the Wuhan pandemic. Damn Obama administration toady Ben Rhodes, who, hair on fire, condemns the moniker as racist. Rhodes is a Beltway clerk with heavy political baggage.

Ebola virus? The Ebola is a river in the Congo. Old Lyme (Lyme disease) is in Connecticut. Rhodes spews CCP narrative warfare tropes. That’s not slander; that’s fact. The disease plaguing us originated in the mainland Chinese city of Wuhan. It’s an origin, not an ethnic slur.

Rhodes gives us as an instructive example of a CCP narrative warfare scheme designed to sow doubt and discord. COVID-19 is an anodyne, antiseptic and distanced name — narrative warfare camouflage, or a distraction to buy time and avoid consequences. Wuhan identifies the perpetrator. The CCP knows anti-Chinese communist sentiment is at its highest level since the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

And it knows it can count on allies in America to protect it.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:40 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.